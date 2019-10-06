Firefighters honor brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dozens of firefighters are banding together Sunday to honor their brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty.

Today — on National Firefighter Memorial Day — firefighters from across Chatham County held an emotional memorial service.

Savannah Fire Rescue closed off part of Oglethorpe Avenue to hold the service.

Firefighters used bell tolls for every life lost, two flags at half-mast and roses to honor the men and women. Firefighters placed the roses at the foot of a marker with the names of the fallen.

“The best thing is to hear a thank you,” said Dale Simmons, a chaplain from the Chatham County Fire Chiefs Association. “That’s probably worth the world to these guys.”