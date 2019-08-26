Firebomb suspect remains jailed after charge dismissed

Savannah, Ga., – (WSAV) A man arrested in connection with a car fire that burned fifty-percent of his ex-wife’s body had a state charge in the case dismissed but was not released from jail. 57-year-old Barry Wright was arrested July 10, 2019, eight days after Savannah Police and Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms agents searched his home for evidence.

Wright’s ex-wife, 56-year old Catherine Glyn-Jones was in her SUV at the traffic light at the intersection of Reynolds and Columbus Avenues July 2, 2019. Eyewitnesses told police the vehicle burst into flames. In Wright’s bond hearing, investigators revealed an explosive device was found inside Glyn-Jones’ vehicle and ATF joined the case. Bond was denied for Wright following his arrest.

Wright’s attorney, Alex Zipperer did not object when prosecutors asked for an administrative dismissal in recorder’s court, where Wright faced a single felony count of aggravated assault. Zipperer asked for, and Chief Judge Tammy Stokes agreed to send paperwork to the Chatham County Jail for Wright’s release, but the jail revealed they could not comply because of a federal hold on Wright. Friday, the ATF went to a federal magistrate in Brunswork to get the order to detain Wright.

ATF agent, Tom Moorfield in Savannah says, “I can’t comment on this. The investigation is ongoing but it’s sealed.,” Moorfield said, also offering no comment on the absence of federal charges or an indictment that’s been made public. Wright’s ex-wife was released from an Augusta hospital last month, but her ex-husband remains behind bars while the ATF completes it’s an investigation. The Chatham County DA’s office says the administrative dismissal does not clear Wright of the charge. They can still charge him at a later date. Investigators testified in Wright’s bond hearing an expensive divorce is the motive in the crime.