SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire in the Feiler Park neighborhood on Thursday.

At 4:19 p.m., Savannah Fire was dispatched to a residence in the 100 Block of W. 60th Street for reports of smoke.

Firefighters discovered a fire in the rear of a home where one of the residents was operating a salon. The fire was quickly extinguished, preventing flames from extending throughout the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. However, three residents had to be displaced and the power was cut.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Savannah Fire says most home fires can be prevented. Turn off all electrical appliances and heat generating equipment before leaving the house.