SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Burger King on Derenne Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the roof of the restaurant, according to the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association.

#Breaking: #StructureFire. Engines 1, 5, 7, Truck 1, Rescue 1, Battalion Chief 1, Safety 1, Command Aid responded to the Burger King on Derenne Ave. Smoke coming from roof on arrival. T1 found live fire in hood vent from roof. E1 found live fire in the hood system inside. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) June 24, 2019

Officials say a “live fire” was found in both the hood system inside and the hood vent from the roof.

No injuries have been reported. Details on the cause of the fire have not been released at this time.