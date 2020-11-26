Financial advisors ‘optimistic’ as stock market continues to rebound

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Dow Jones broke 30,000 this week for the first time in history. Right now, the largest stock market indicator is on pace for its biggest monthly gain since 1987.

When we talk about a sign of times, for some, the Dow Jones comes to mind. Tuesday, it hit a historical milestone, but experts say it’s less about the high and more about growth.

The stock market clawed back up 61.5% since dropping below 18,600 in March.

“That rebound is significant in the sense that the stock market is usually a leading indicator and so what that indicator is telling us is that you know people are more optimistic,” said Delano Saporu with New Street Advisors Group.

“Whether it’s on vaccine news or being able to at some point, whether it’s 2021 or later, being able to be more normal or go back out again,” he added.

Delano Saporu is a New York based financial advisor. He says many of his clients are encouraged by news of vaccine success from companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

He say’s its something to consider, but nothing to bank on.

“There’s so much that goes into that play, but to spread your risks when it comes to like healthcare investing you defintely want to look at indexes possibly,” said Saporu, “or really understand the company that you are investing in.”

He added, “not just doing it because you heard some kind of headline or tip that this company has the vaccine or something of that nature.”

Saporu says market behavior can often be tied to politics and social issues. Financial experts suspect the current market success could be tied to President Trump beginning an initial process of power transition to President-elect Joe Biden.

Saporu says a second stimulus plan could also have an impact on businesses owners and the market in general.

“Not only are people getting more money and spending more money, but it’s the stability,” said Saporu, “a lot of the things the market wants, alot of things that obviously people need is that stability,” he said.

“They understand whats coming, which is the biggest thing for markets,” Saporu added.

Saporu says strategist are optimistic the market will keep climbing with vaccine prospects on the horizon, however the possibility of another shutdown still poses a major threat to Wall Street.