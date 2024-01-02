(NewsNation) — Gypsy Rose Blanchard, released from a Missouri prison last week after serving eight years, shared a message with her supporters on social media.

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video posted over the weekend on TikTok and Instagram.

Blanchard, 32, spent the better part of the last decade in prison after admitting in court to asking her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, who experts say likely suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by proxy. Godejohn was given a life sentence after being found guilty for his part in Dee Dee Blanchard’s death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said years of physical and psychological abuse are what drove her to commit the 2015 crime.

Throughout Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s childhood, her mother fabricated symptoms and subjected her to false medical diagnoses and treatments for conditions including leukemia and muscular dystrophy. She was forced to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube, though she didn’t need either.

Last week, Blanchard’s attorney, Mike Stanfield, told Nexstar’s KOLR that her release from prison was “a very sweet ending to a very long story.”

Since being released days after Christmas, Blanchard has been busy posting about her new life. Blanchard, who married Ryan Scott Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, while she was still in prison, is now using her married name on new social media accounts. Lately, she’s been celebrating her freedom with her family and new husband by going shopping, having spa days and celebrating at welcome-home parties.

“It’s nice to be home,” Blanchard said in her video. “I’m back home in Louisiana, and during a beautiful day outside, and I’ve got a lot of great things happening really soon.”

These “great things” include a new Lifetime documentary series coming out called “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” set to air Jan. 5, and a new e-book.

“It’s not a rehashing of everything that happened,” Blanchard said of the book. “It’s more of my reflection of everything that I’ve learned. Thank you guys for all the support and keep watching.”