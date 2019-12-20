Final Savannah City Council meeting for 7 aldermen

You could feel change in the air at city hall Today. The city council had a packed agenda, about 80 items. Before the meeting things were rather subdued; semingly an acknowledgement of the finality of the day.

The table inside the council’s workshop room was decorated with gifts for every out-going alderman; seats reserved for new members lined the walls.

The council hasn’t seen turn over like this in many years. Five members were voted out of office in the last election. The exceptions were Alderman Van Johnson, who is of course moving on to become mayor. Alderman Julian Miller chose not to run.

3rd District Alderman John Hall is among the members voted out. He said today was bitter sweet, but he’s wishing the city, and the new council, well.

“These seats do not belong to any individual council member. These seats belong to the people, and it’s the people’s will that the seats turned over like they did. So who knows; in four years you might see another siesmic shift,” says Hall.

One key agenda item was the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival. it falls on a Tuesday this time around, so the council voted to recognize the festival for the weekend before..