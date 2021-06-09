Fighting hunger in the Lowcountry one box at a time

BEAUFORT AND JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) –

It is your chance to fight hunger in the Lowcountry one box at a time.

The Healthy Over Hungry cereal drive has begun.

The drive runs through Monday, June 14, and benefits Bluffton Self Help, Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, Lowcountry Food Bank, and St. Stephens Outreach Food Bank.

Bluffton Self Help provides short-term emergency financial and food assistance to working families in a documented crisis with past due rents to prevent eviction and service disconnection. Sandalwood Community Food Pantry provides food, love, dignity, and spiritual guidance for those in need on Hilton Head Island. Lowcountry Food Bank provides education and nutritious options needed to serve those who are most vulnerable in the region. St. Stephens Outreach Food Bank provides food resources and household items to individuals and families in need in Jasper Country.

In the Lowcountry, several free or reduced-fee breakfasts and lunches are served daily during the school year. Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit, and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

“At Hilton Head Regional Healthcare, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Jeremy Clark, market chief executive officer of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare. “This past year has been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger, as the COVID-19 pandemic compounded extreme food shortages in many communities. We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, hope to help many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer.”

All you have to do is drop off a brand new box of cereal to the Bluffton Medical Campus, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Tidewatch Emergency Department, or Hilton Head Hospital.

You can also make a financial donation at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hilton-head-regional-healthcare