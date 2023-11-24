SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Holidays are known to be a time of joy, but there are those among us who struggle during this time of year. That’s why the founder of Fight the War Within is continuing an annual tradition — feeding veterans and military family members on Thanksgiving.

“We are 42% military in the Savannah and surrounding area. A lot are lower enlisted, a lot of us are transplants. It’s very expensive to travel and to be able to get home. That isolation and depression can be a lot higher around the holidays,” Miranda Braggs, founder of the organization, said.

This is the organization’s fourth year feeding veterans and military members on Thanksgiving Day.

“For a lot of people, we don’t think about how difficult even the happy holidays can be. It can remind you of a family you once had, a family living far away or if you are missing someone that’s not here today to spend it with you… that isolation can be really real,” Braggs said, speaking from her personal experience.

“In 2020, our family lost our hero to suicide. He was an Army Ranger here at the 175, and we wanted to find a way to make sure that no other families had a loss like ours. By starting our nonprofit, we based a lot of our pillars off of what we learned from his life and from his death to try to prevent this from happening today.”

Organizers planned to feed 200 people. Volunteers and donors made this the first year that all food and supplies were provided at no cost to the organization.

“It just gives you Goosebumps, because it makes it reminds you why Savannah is such a beautiful place to live and how strong our community really is.”

