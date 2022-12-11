SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Fight the War within will be hosting a free Christmas Dinner for families in the Lowcountry.

Fight the War Within’s mission is to help those fighting internal wars by connecting them, their families, and their friends, to resources and by providing emergency grants when possible. This means the dinner will focus on supporting veterans and first responders this holiday season.

However, the organization says that anyone is welcome to attend.

The event will take place on Christmas Day, December 25 at The Whitefield Center located at 106 E 37 St. in Savannah.