Fifth sea turtle nest hatches on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Southeast is breaking records when it comes to the number of sea turtle nests along the coast. We asked the experts why.

They say conservation efforts and general awareness are to thank for this year’s spike in numbers.

There are nearly 20 nests right now on Tybee Island. By our last check, five have hatched.

Tammy Smith — the Tybee Sea Turtle Coordinator — says it all starts at night when female sea turtles come up onto the beach and lay their eggs.

“The moms are great,” she said. “We rarely see the moms on the beach. We just see the tracks after she goes to lay. But you see the babies. And you get addicted.”

People like Smith scan the beach every morning for those turtle tracks. Sometimes, the turtles show up and leave without nesting. Smith says that’s called a false crawl.

Sometimes, the turtles lay a nest. When that happens, volunteers section the area off with yellow caution tape and wooden posts.

“Tybee is pretty unique because our predators are well-fed, behind bars and dumpsters,” she said. “We don’t typically have issues on the beaches with them. We’re pretty lucky.”

If a nest is too close to shore, volunteers will move it farther inland. Nests close to shore are at risk of being underwater during high tide.

“So we move most of our nests and they’re buried 8-10 inches below the surface,” said Smith.

Underneath the sand, a sea turtle can lay up to 120 eggs. Nesting season does not end until August.

“Once they’re ready to come out, it looks like water boiling,” said Smith.

Statewide, researchers say there are nearly 3,500 nests in Georgia, which is the highest number ever recorded.

The last record was set in 2016. That year, there were 3,289 sea turtle nests.

Smith says to avoid areas sectioned off for sea turtle nests. She says they are protected by local, state and federal laws.

She says distractions are also detrimental to the process. She advises that people keep beaches dark and clean, avoid using flashlights, knock down any sandcastles and fill in any holes.