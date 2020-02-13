Fifth District town hall meeting discusses future of Coastal Empire Fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city needs your help in deciding what to do with the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds. Savannah’s Mayor Pro-Tem, Dr. Estella Shabazz invited people in the fifth district to give their input Wednesday night.

City leaders believe the fairgrounds could be the perfect place for a production studio. It’s been an ongoing battle for the last couple of years about what to do with the Coastal Empire Fairgrounds. Many who live in the district say they are on board with the idea of bringing something positive that can generate a lot of money for the city.

“What we need in this community and not just in the fifth district but throughout this city is economic development and poverty reduction,” Shabazz said.

From ferris wheels and arcade games to lights, camera, action, Dr. Estella Shabazz wants to take the fairgrounds to new heights. A film production studio could be in the plans along with other development ideas.

“We’re talking about connecting our schools together so they can be a part of film and television,” Shabazz said.

Similar plans have been brought up years before under the previous city council. The council wanted to sell the property for $1 but that was stopped by opposition from the community.

“Almost every one of us took our children to that fairground and we heard the loud noises of people on the ferris wheels and everything else yelling, well hopefully that is over,” Popular Place Neighborhood President, Dr. Patt Harris said.

Savannah has been working to lure more film business. Dr. Shabazz said this could be a way to bring more than one thousand jobs to the hostess city.

“In order for us to help our community to reduce crime and poverty we need to use our fairground property for an economic engine for our community,” Shabazz said.

The city of Savannah purchased the fairgrounds in 2016 for 2.9 million dollars and it’s been home to the Coastal Empire Fair but now the community wants to see something else there.

“I want to see that fairgrounds be an opportunity for internships,” Savannah resident, Patt Gunn said.

Community members have also weighed in on what other developments can take that space like retail and recreation. Dr. Shabazz said in order for things to move forward five out of nine board members need to be on board. She said she already has four votes for new development.