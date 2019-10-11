Fiery crash sends one to hospital, driver arrested

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A fiery crash on interstate 95 sends one person to the hospital Thursday night.

Two cars traveling southbound near mile marker 79 collided with each other sending one vehicle bursting into flames.

Fiery crash I-95 Liberty Co. October 10, 2019

GSP has confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The other person was transported to a local area hospital, condition unknown

Fiery crash I-95 Liberty Co. October 10, 2019 Photo: Lewis Levine

Accident occurred shortly before 11 pm. I-95 southbound was shut down from exit 87. All traffic was rerouted onto highway 17