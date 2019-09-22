Field Report: Georgia escapes with a win over Notre Dame in primetime

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV sports crew was in Athens as the Georgia Bulldogs held off Notre Dame for a 23-17 win.

In a battle of Top Ten teams, #3 Georgia was up six points with time winding down. The Bulldog defense came up big, stopping Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense on a potential game-winning drive for the Irish.

Sports director Greg Talbott reports from Athens with highlights from the game, breaks down the importance of this win and provides a check on area players who made an impact Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories