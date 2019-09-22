Field Report: Georgia escapes with a win over Notre Dame in primetime

ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – The WSAV sports crew was in Athens as the Georgia Bulldogs held off Notre Dame for a 23-17 win.

In a battle of Top Ten teams, #3 Georgia was up six points with time winding down. The Bulldog defense came up big, stopping Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense on a potential game-winning drive for the Irish.

Sports director Greg Talbott reports from Athens with highlights from the game, breaks down the importance of this win and provides a check on area players who made an impact Saturday night.