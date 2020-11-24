Feed the Hungry to host Thanksgiving drive-thru meal giveaway

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – Feed the Hungry will hold is 12th annual Thanksgiving holiday dinner Tuesday at the John Delaware Community Center starting at 3 p.m.

Because of the pandemic, the usual sit-down dinner will now be a trunk-to-table event. There will be no walk ups accepted.

Volunteers will hand out to-go unprepared meals including Turkey, collard greens and Perdue chicken products.

There will be live entertainment from the Infallible Funk Band, Girls Against Satan and radio personalities. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be provided.