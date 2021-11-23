Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium Feed the Hungry had its 13th annual Thanksgiving Holiday dinner.

Since its conception in 2009, the program has been able to provide over 1.5 million servings across 14 cities. On Tuesday night they looked to add to that number.

2,000 turkeys were given out along with 2,000 bunches of collard greens, 4,000 heads of cabbage, 1,600 pounds of sweet potatoes.

Event organizers anticipate that 3,000 people can be fed with the food distributed on Tuesday evening.

In addition 3,000 pounds of linen were there for the taking. Anything from sheets, towels, pillowcases, and blankets.

Organizer for the event and State Rep. Carl Gilliard calls today a pink slip for poverty and says the timing of the event couldn’t have been better.

“It’s important because two years ago we were struggling to do this type of event,” Gilliard said. “Now, less social distancing. People are coming back into order in the area of being able to sit down with their families so it’s very important.”