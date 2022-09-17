STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Feed the Boro served the community by providing meals for families in need on Saturday.

Organizers say cars were lining up at Statesboro High School as early as 4 a.m. this morning—the giveaway didn’t start until 8 a.m. The line of cars wound from the high school onto North Side Drive tying up traffic. Eventually, organizers had to cut the number of items given to families to make sure there was enough. They say inflation is driving more people to their giveaways.

“We go to the stores now and all of a sudden a dollar, two dollars is not what it bought six months ago or a year ago. Everything’s increased from electric bills. I’ve got some of the people here on my staff of volunteers and everything that know people in crisis, “says Richard McCombs, a Feed the Boro Board Member.

Volunteers from Statesboro High and Georgia Southern’s ROTC program helped with this morning’s giveaway.