STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The traffic was backed up for hours on Coach Lee Hill Blvd spilling onto Northside Drive as hundreds waited patiently to make their way to the front of the line where volunteers with Feed the Boro were packing trunks and pickup trucks with chicken, fresh fruits and vegetables and other items to feed families in need.

In addition, Food Lion gave the one-millionth recipient of the food giveaway a $250.00 dollar gift card as well as enough food items to feed his family.