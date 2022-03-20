STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Families in need of food lined up early Saturday morning in Statesboro for a free drive-thru food drop.

Volunteers loaded boxes of food to feed 1000 families two meals per day for five to seven days. Organizers say the need has remained steady throughout the pandemic.

“Especially with what everybody’s going through these days with inflation hitting the grocery stores. You walk into the grocery store and sometimes there’s not even stuff on the shelves anymore. It is a true blessing what we’re able to do,” said Richard McCombs, Feed the Boro board member.

So far, Feed the Boro has a free food drop-off planned each month through August.