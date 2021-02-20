Feed the Boro hosts food drop for families in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)—Feed The Boro hosted another food drop Saturday for Bulloch County families in need.

Volunteers handed out food to nearly 1,000 Statesboro community members.

They provided milk, meat and other items to help those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the economic impact in this area, there is such a huge need still for food assistance,” Feed the Boro Secretary and Treasurer Mary Poe said. “A lot of people have been without work. We’re thankful the City of Statesboro has stepped up to help fund this through the CARES Act.”

There will be another event on March 27 supported by CARES Act funds provided by the city. Visit Feed the Boro’s website to get involved with the organization or to donate.