CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Atlanta has confirmed that the remains found in the landfill on November 18 belong to Quinton Simon.

Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been arrested and charged with the 20-month-old’s murder among other charges like concealing a death, false statements in matters of government and false report of a crime last Monday, November 21.

The Chatham County Police Department says that operations at the Superior Landfill have ceased and officials have begun removing Command Post facilities from L. Scott Stell Park.

Leilani Simon had reported Quinton missing on October 5.

Any further questions should be directed to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.