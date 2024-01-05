ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — In its 2023 Year in Review, the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says that they arrested more than 600 people last year which led to the conviction of nearly 400 individuals.

In the review, Special Agent in Charge Karen Farley stated that Operation Ghost Busted in Brunswick was the largest indictment ever in the Southern District of Georgia. The bust resulted in 76 people being arrested and charged.

The number of reported fentanyl deaths in the area dropped by 50% in the months following the Brunswick operation.

Operation Cook County which took place in Adel, Ga. saw 21 accused drug and gun traffickers off the streets.

Over the course of the year, the Atlanta FBI totaled the following numbers:

391 drug seizures

197 weapons recovered in crimes

88 children returned to families

20 child predators put behind bars

29 online cyber-attacks disrupted

50 fraudsters charged

38 fraudsters sentenced with combined restitution of $165 million

The Atlanta FBI’s Year in Review 2023 is meant to highlight some of the most notable accomplishments of law enforcement within the previous year and is not meant to be a comprehensive list of all the bureau achieved in 2023.