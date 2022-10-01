TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say.

On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, an app that uses GPS technology to track and send alerts for various driving events, in this case, a car accident.

Dispatchers were also called a second time by a bystander who stated that they saw two vehicles collide in a head-on accident on Old River Road near Lewis Nail Road.

Emily Banks, 17, of Hazelhurst and Gail Gaines Meyer, 70 of Uvalda, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that it appears the 70-year-old’s vehicle potentially crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the 17-year-old’s car head-on.

The investigation was turned in to the Georgia State Patrol Post 18 (Reidsville) for further investigation.