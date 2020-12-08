Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Beatles fans around the world are expected to pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death Tuesday.

The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.

Lennon was a founding member of The Beatles and went on to have solo success with hits like “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over”.

2nd April 1969: Singer, songwriter and guitarist John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of The Beatles, at a press conference at Heathrow airport on his return from honeymoon with Yoko Ono. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

December 1980: A man and woman among the crowd in Central Park, New York, who have gathered to mourn the death of John Lennon. The man holds a picture of Lennon and Yoko Ono in bed during one of their ‘love-in’ peace protests. (Photo by Luiz Alberto/Keystone/Getty Images)

December 1980: Fans of John Lennon holding a vigil after he was shot dead by a fan on December 8th at his home in New York. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The hearse carrying the body of slain British musician John Lennon parked outside the Frank E. Campbell funeral home, New York City, December 1980 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images).

383070 07: Slain musician John Lennon is remembered with words written in snow on the 20th anniversary of his murder December 8, 2000 outside Lennon”s former home at the Dakota apartments in New York City. The Ex-Beatle was murdered outside the building by Mark David Chapman. Hundreds of fans gathered for a candlelight vigil in Strawberry Fields cross the street, an area dedicated to the memory of the slain musician. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: A fan of the late John Lennon places a pin a top the “Strawberry Fields” tile mosaic in Central Park, which was created in tribute to the musician, to mark the 35-year anniversary of his death on December 8, 2015 in New York City. Lennon was shot and killed by a gunman outside his apartment in the nearby Dakota building. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

379939 03: Fans light 60 candles around John Lennon’s Walk of Fame star October 9, 2000 outside the Capitol Records Tower Building in Hollywood, CA in celebration of what would have been the slain Beatle’s 60th birthday. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

The man who killed Lennon, Mark David Chapman, is still behind bars. He lost his 11th bid for parole earlier this year.