Family’s 911 call about boy who drove car to Charleston to meet person from app released

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department released the redacted 911 call regarding the boy who took his family’s car and drove to Charleston to meet up with someone he met on Snapchat.

A Charleston Police Department officer made contact with the boy who said he had traveled three hours from Simpsonville to Charleston, and said he was lost.

The boy told police that he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston when he intended to live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat.

The boy told officers that his fathers Insignia tablet lost GPS signal that was taking him to an address in Charleston, and said he was also unable to recover Snapchat messages.

When officers called the boy’s father, the family was in the process of reporting him as missing with the Simpsonville Police Department.

On Thursday, Simpsonville Police released the 911 call of the boy’s mother reporting that her son had taken the car.

“I’m calling because I have a little bit of a situation,” the mother told dispatchers. “My 12-year-old son is missing and he has taken our car. Our car key is missing and our car is missing.”

“We’re not exactly sure when he went missing,” she continued.

Dispatcher: “Do you have any idea of where he might be or where he might of went?

Boy’s mom: “We’ve been searching for him for about an hour because we thought we could find him, but we don’t know.”

Dispatcher: Has he ever driven before or done anything like this?

Boy’s mom: Yeah, well, nothing like this that we’re aware of. Nothing like this.”

“Family has let him drive,” she continued. “They have a lot of property, like on the property, so he has driven a vehicle before, but with supervision and that kind of thing. And not recently, but, so, he has.”

During the call, the boy’s mother said the last time the family saw him they were all getting ready for bed.

“So, we go to bed around 10 o’clock, and so I just happened to get up and noticed the lights in his room was on, and then he wasn’t there. And I noticed the car was missing and then my husband noticed the key was missing.”