Family still looking for answers 5 years after Savannah man was killed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Carlton Frazier’s family describes him as optimistic, a peacemaker and irreplaceable.

“When we lost him, it was definitely a big piece of us that left as well,” said sister Melissa Dillard.

In April, it will be five years since Frazier was shot and killed in the area of West 57th St. and Crane St. The Frazier family, joined by about 20 community members, went back to that spot Wednesday for a rally.

Nearly five years later, a suspect has yet to be arrested for the crime.

“It’s aggravating and frustrating to our family,” said brother Ronald Legree. “Every day that goes by is disheartening. To know that this is going on. And nothing has happened.”

Family members said nothing will bring them closure, but answers will bring satisfaction. Wednesday’s rally served as a plea for help from the community.

“Taking someone’s life is just it’s senseless, it’s pointless,” Ronald said. “To know that the individuals who are out there just living their life like there’s no tomorrow. That’s why we as a family are asking for some accountability.”

The Frazier family said they won’t stop until they get justice for Carlton.

“We are not a hopeless community, we are not a hopeless family and don’t allow anyone to tell you it’s hopeless,” Melissa said. “Because everything has a solution. And it has to start somewhere.”

“Without justice, there’s no peace,” Ronald said. “Not for our family. It’s a void we can never replace.”

The family urges anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. There is a money reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter was at Wednesday’s rally. He said the department has solved about 88% of homicides under investigation.

Minter said a detective is still assigned to Frazier’s case, but they need information from the community. Anyone with information is encouraged to call SPD’s tipline at 912-525-3124.