Family of missing Savannah man still looking for answers; possible sighting in Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been more than 30 days since 79-year-old Joseph Taylor was reported missing by his family.

His truck was found several days later miles away. Recently, there was a possible sighting in Augusta but it’s not clear how credible a lead that might be.



Taylor was expected at his daughter’s home on Father’s Day on June 16, but never arrived.

Now, his daughter Lillian Taylor and her children are still asking everyone to be on the lookout for him. “We’re still trying to find out something from anyone,” she told News 3.

Taylor’s granddaughter Shamirah Goldsmith says they’re “just hoping that he comes back.”

“We hope that every single day and hear knocks on the door that aren’t really there but just hope somebody sees him and that he is in good condition,” she added.

The family says Taylor suffers from dementia and has now had medication for more than 30 days.

Sgt. Tiffany Manuel who oversees the Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit says the investigation is still active.

“We did a missing person’s report on him because he is believed to have early-onset dementia so we are very concerned about his well-being and his ability,” said Manuel.

Sgt. Manuel says authorities did search for Taylor in the Millen, Georgia area a few days after his disappearance after his pickup was found along Highway 25. “We’ve looked in that area, there are flyers in that area as well, but at this point, we have not been able to locate him,” she said.

Manuel says the investigation is ongoing and that information about Taylor has been entered into the Missing Person database. She also said there was a possible sighting of Taylor recently in Augusta and that police there have been asked to help check out that possible lead.

Manuel says Savannah Police remain in charge of the investigation and are keeping in touch with the family. “It’s kind of one of those things where you tell them to just keep the faith and let’s keep trying, let’s keep putting his information out there,” she said.

Lillian Taylor says she isn’t giving up on finding her father. “We just ask that you all keep him in your prayers,” she said. “He’s a very special man, not just a father and a grandfather, but a special individual and we love him so much.”