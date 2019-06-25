Family of missing Savannah man asks public for help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 79-year-old Joseph Taylor is a loving father and grandfather and a former pastor, and he has not been seen by loved ones for more than a week.

“He was supposed to come here for Father’s Day dinner but he never came and that’s when we started worrying, ” said his granddaughter Shamirah Goldsmith.

She said that since Father’s Day, she and her mother Lillian Taylor — along with other family members — have been working to find him as they wait for any kind of news. They’ve contacted police, driven to various places in Savannah they think he might have gone and posted missing person posters.

The family says Taylor suffers from dementia.

A few days after his disappearance Taylor’s pickup was found in Millen in Jenkins County. But the family says he didn’t know anyone there.

They recently went to a church near the roadway where the pickup was found and talked to some of the congregation members who thought they may have seen him.

“Ever since they found the truck we really haven’t been able to get much information from authorities,” said Goldsmith.

Savannah Police did issue a missing person’s report on Monday, June 17, just a day after the family could not find him. They have also dealt with several other agencies since the pickup was found.

“I do feel alone,” said Goldsmith.

The family is asking anyone who may have seen Mr. Taylor or who thinks they may know anything to call 911.

They also are asking people to tell the story via social media and use #HopeForJoe.

“I would love for somebody to walk in my shoes and see how it feels,” said Goldsmith. “A 79-year-old man with progressive dementia out there by himself. He has no transportation, no shelter, no phone.”

Lillian Taylor, the daughter of missing man fought back tears as she told us: “We’re going to find him. I’m not going to give up, you know, I’m going to find my dad, and I’m not going to stop looking until I find him.”