Family, friends remember Thunderbolt Mayor Pro Tem Kimberly Chappell-Stevens

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – When asked about the legacy of 54-year-old Kimberly Chappell-Stevens, most people will mention the same traits: her heartwarming smile, her passion for her work and dedication to help her family.

In fact, Anthony Chappell, Kimberly’s sister, called her a woman with a movie star smile. He says it brought people together and until her passing this week, got her through an 8-year battle with colon cancer.

“She had a very very good quality of life. No one would have ever known that she was having health issues,” explained her brother, Anthony Chappell.

A wreath outside Thunderbolt City Hall is honoring Chappell-Stevens’ passionate service as mayor pro tem. A former principal in Savannah’s schools, she was also a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church.

“She was always happy, smiling, dedicated to whatever she is doing,” said Father Romanus Ezeugwu, a pastor at St. Benedict the Moor Church. “Anything you ask Kim to do, she will do it to the best of her knowledge.”







Chappell’s pastor says he and other parishioners at the church still can’t believe she is gone.

“Losing my parishioner is like losing a child. It affects me personally. And I will tell you …Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church is in a shock.”

Chappell’s brother says he is, too. He says Kimberly loved her family, especially her son and mother, who she often took care of.

“We loved each other. We always knew that if one of us needed the other, we were always there,” he said.

A statement from Thunderbolt’s mayor and city council says they will miss Chappell for her warm smile and kind heart.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.