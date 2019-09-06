Family, friends mourn loss of Savannah State University athlete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family and friends are in shock over the loss of a Savannah State University volleyball player. Karissa Tatum was killed in a car crash while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

21-year-old Tatum was a premiere athlete at Lafayette High School in North Georgia. And, after graduation, she received the opportunity to join the Lady Tigers at SSU.

Friends tell News 3 Tatum and a few of her friends evacuated Savannah Sunday heading home ahead of the storm. They say Tatum hydroplaned on I-16 and hit a tree. She later died at Memorial Hospital. The other people in the car survived.

“She was like a best friend, she was a great person, she would give anything to anybody she would do anything to make you smile,” says De’Antonette Rodriguez, Tatum’s teammate and roommate.

Teachers and classmates at SSU plan to honor Tatum’s memory when they return to class next week.



