DAISY, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong wind pushed through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Tuesday night, causing several trees to fall.

In the small town of Daisy, Tammy and Chris Murphy’s home is being crushed by the weight of a massive pecan tree only being supported by its branches.

“Our faith is very strong… but it is a little shaken,” Tammy said. “We’re homeless. We don’t have a home. There’s no telling how long it’ll take for all this to go through… But our faith is strong. We’re trying.”

The Murphys are both disabled and are rushing to get help cutting the tree down and securing the roof.

“Well, first thing we need is this big tree off of our house so that we can put tarps over it because there’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday,” Tammy said.

The tree slammed into the master bedroom of the home around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Tammy, Chris, their two children, and their 6-month-old grandson were in the living room when it happened.

“When I was growing up, my grandmother always said, ‘When there’s a bad storm, you all come together in the same room.’ And it held true last night,” Tammy said.

All five of them are now displaced and staying with family. While they are shaken, they are thankful for their lives and their faith.

“I feel like everybody was watching over us… the good Lord… even the chickens,” Tammy and Chris said.

As of right now, the family is in need of food, clothes, and baby supplies. They specifically need Enfamil Neosure formula and size two diapers for the 6-month-old. Donations are being collected at Daisy City Hall, located on Railroad Street.