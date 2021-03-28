Family, community members unveil street named after late Chester Dunham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Family and community members gathered to honor late Chester Dunham with the unveiling of a new street sign named after him.

Chester Dunham Drive is the latest addition to the road leading to the Local 1414 International Longshoreman Association. As one of the longest serving members of the association, radio host and civil rights activist, Dunham leaves behind an unforgettable legacy.

“He was there for me, he was there for the community. He was there in government and he did everything to try and help people. We don’t have many people like that today. We are looking for them, we are looking for the Chester Dunhams,” says his wife, Toni Dunham.

The new street sign serves as a permanent reminder of all the things Dunham did for his community and the fight he put up for the rights of the common people.

“Some of the most important things on a headstone are your date of birth and the dash, and what you do in the dash will dictate how you are remembered. That’s what I hope they think of when they think of Mr. Dunham”, explains Vice President of the Local 1414, Paul Mosley.