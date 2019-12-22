Families Find Festive Fun at Christmas Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year and families are out celebrating.

People joined in the holiday fun at a the Trustees’ Garden’s first Christmas Festival. The Morris Center, local businesses, and WSAV are supporting families coming together to celebrate Christmas. Trustees’ Garden Owner Charles Morris, said this event is something he has always wanted to bring to life.

“I’ve just always wanted to do something involving families and children here in Savannah; and we have this great piece of land here, six and a half acres. Lots of times kids will come down and start rolling down the bluff, and they just love it,” Morris said.

Kids were laughing as they went flying down the hill that was built out of 60 tons of real snow imported from Atlanta. For many people, it was their first time seeing and touching real snow. Rock climbing, food trucks, a bounce house, and even a snowball fight were all part of the fun.

Event Manager Maria Cortez said seeing the community come together is why they created the festival.

“All we want is just a gathering place for families to come and enjoy this historic piece of land,” Cortez said.

Santa Claus even said the kids in Savannah might be making his extra special list this year.

“Ho, ho! They have been so special good. I was telling you that we have two lists this year. We have an extra nice, and then we have a nice, and then we’ve got that other list that we won’t even mention,” Claus said.

Families said the holiday cheer was just what they needed to get ready for Christmas.