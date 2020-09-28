Faith leaders push back against SCCPSS decision to reopen schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Savannah Alliance of Pastors is pushing back against the Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education’s decision to resume in person learning.

Dozens of faith leaders gathered outside the BOE building steps to emphasize now is “not” the time to send kids back to school.

Clergy members say they are sympathetic to students who struggle with accessibility and parents who struggle the childcare virtual schooling demands. They say unfortunately it’s just not safe to go back.

“We are sympathetic that there are families under stress, but we know too, with the numbers as they are, it does not appear to be safe and we’d hate to see the situation turn from bad to worse,” said Andrew Randall, Pastor at Garden City Methodist Church.

They say communication between school officials and the group has been fluid, but ultimately the deicision would have to come to a vote.

As defined by the Georgia Department of Health, community transmission is higher than what’s reccomended to open schools.

Officials say students will maintain social distance, wear age-appropriate masks, and face screenings before entering school buildings.

“The majority has said we want to not be in school then that really should be the recommendation of the board and it shouldn’t be based on just a few,” said Andrew Young with Mosaic Church. “We understand that many are overwhelmed and stressed out, everybody is, but safety should be in the hand of the majority not the phew.”

Randall says he and other faith leaders plan to attend the next BOE meeting on October 7th. The in person learning plan takes effect October 5th.