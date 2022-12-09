SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Factors Walk Bridge is now closed after a truck struck the bridge on Friday afternoon.

According to the City of Savannah, Savannah Police, Fire and City staff are assessing the bridge from the areas of Lincoln St. to East Broad after a truck hit it. The truck is wedged under the bridge into the Old Harbor Inn.

Although the bridge sustained damage to the walkway, no one was injured in the crash.

Officials say the bridge will remain closed for the next several days while the structure is stabilized and the truck is removed.