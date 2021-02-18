Experts say timing is key if you’re vaccinated, then exposed to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- For those who don’t become severely ill, quarantining can be the worst part about potential exposure. Some assume getting vaccinated frees you from that process, and it does, to a degree.

“As long as you are asymptomatic, you remain asymptomatic, you don’t have to quarantine,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.

Davis breaks it down like this; you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you get your second shot. Davis says after that, you have three months of general immunity.

This means if you come in contact with someone who is COVID positive, you don’t have to quarantine.

“The reason for the cutting off at three months is, we simply don’t yet know what the duration of a reasonable level of immunity might be,” said Davis.

The vaccine is designed to protect you from severe illness and death, but not an infection. Davis says a decrease in hospitalizations means it’s working the way it should.

Thursday is the first day since late December that the Coastal Health District has reported fewer than 100 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Chatham County.

“I think some of it would be attributable to having the older population and particularly those in long-term care facilities being vaccinated,” said Davis, “because that’s where a majority of the hospitalizations come from.”

If you’ve received only your first dose of the vaccine, Davis says you can still get sick.

He emphasized that a positive test can only result from exposure to the virus, not the vaccine itself.