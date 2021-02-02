Experts say students could return to school safely in the next 100 days

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—The Biden administration has made reopening most K-12 schools a priority in the next 100 days.

The president signed executive orders instructing federal agencies to get schools more masks, gloves, testing, vaccines and more guidance in order to reopen schools safely.

But parents, teachers, and school staff are asking how safe will it be to return to in-person learning that quickly.

“In Wisconsin, for example, they looked at multiple schools in terms of transmission, when those safety measures were in place—the masks, the distancing, making sure that everyone is complying—they found that the risk of kids at school transmitting to each other or to teachers is actually really, really low,” Senior Medical Director at WebMD and Medscape Dr. Hansa Bhargava said.

She says even though the majority of students will not be vaccinated by that time, it’s still possible for them to return to in-person learning safely if they wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Parents can make sure that they follow the rules of wearing masks and distancing inside the school, but also outside the school,” Bhargava said.

“When the community infection rate is high, we need to follow the rules to do our best to keep our community safe. So make sure your kids follow the rules but also making sure your family follows the rules,” she added.

Bhargava says it won’t only benefit students’ mental health to return to class, but their families as well.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people carrying this burden. It’s not just the children. It’s the families, the lower social-economic groups. For all of those reasons and for our kids, I really do think this is the right thing to do.”