Experts say Father’s Day spending continues to decline

(NBC News) – Father’s Day is right around the corner, but experts say the spending rate for dads continues to decline.

“Eighty percent of consumers plan to buy a gift for Mother’s Day, and only 70 percent plan to buy a gift for their fathers,” said RetailMeNot’s Marissa Tarleton.

According to Tarleton, the average of $90 spent on dad is getting closer to the $100 spent on mom every year.

“That divide is shrinking,” she said. “It used to be that consumers would only spend about $80 on dad.”

Tarleton also said more and more people are purchasing things they can experience with their dad, such as dinners out and trips to take together.

The National Retail Federation said the average consumer will spend about $140 on a Father’s Day gift.