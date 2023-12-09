SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Flau’jae Johnson’s life is like a book, and with the turn of each page, the story just keeps getting better. From rock bottom to the very top, Johnson captured every moment gracefully and now shares her life story with WSAV’s sports anchor, Corey Howard, and how she balances being a rapper and an NCAA Champion.

“Was this always the dream?” Howard asked, “To be a basketball player as well as a rapper?”

“Not really,” Johnson replied. “I really was always trying to be a rapper.”

A dream that started in Johnson’s family before she was even born. Jason Johnson, Flau’jae’s Johnson’s father, grew up rapping in the 80s. He went by the name of Camoflauge.

“He was a very nice person,” Tammie Greene, Camoflauge’s mother, said. “He was compassionate.”

In the late ’90s to early 2000s, Camoflauge’s music career took off. He signed with Universal and seemed to be on an upward trajectory, until May 19th of 2003, when Camoflauge got shot and killed.

“If you could see your dad, what would you say to him right now?” Howard asked.

“I don’t know,” Johnson said after pausing to think. “Really, I just want to represent him in a positive manner.”

At the time of Camoflauge’s murder, Kia Brooks was pregnant with Johnson.

“God wouldn’t have given this to somebody who couldn’t handle it,” Brooks explained.

Brooks’s strength kept her going, and music became Johnson’s outlet. As a child, Johnson gained national attention from her appearance on shows like The Rap Game.

It was not until later in life Johnson found her love for basketball. Her biggest inspirations would be Lebron James and James “Murdock” Ferguson, Johnson’s play uncle.

“He was a leader,” Tim Jordan, Savannah High’s former basketball coach (1995-2022), said. “He never took the easy route… when he led the other guys just seemed to follow.”

Ferguson’s basketball accolades include a state championship with Savannah High and the Savannah Morning News Player of the Year.

“He didn’t want to get on a team with the most talented guys,” Jordan explained. “Nine times out of ten, he got on a team with the least talented guys. They would always win because he was that kind of guy. He refused to lose.”

Ferguson earned a basketball scholarship to Atlanta Metropolitan College, but when school didn’t work out, he came home. Then on January 2, 2007, his life would be cut short.

“It feels like I lost one of my sons,” Jordan explained. “[At] Savannah High we’ve always been like a family, so he was like family… so anytime you lose one of your kids, it’s like losing one of your family members.”

Ferguson got shot and killed on Guatemala Street. Despite his death, Ferguson’s memory still lives on, and a large part of that is because of his niece, (Flau’jae) Johnson, who wears the same number he used to wear (number four).

“It’s crazy that I’m good at rapping and basketball,” Johnson said. “It’s like I’m living out both dreams at the same time.”

The night of the national championship game, both of those dreams came to the forefront.

“They just played my song while I’m holding the national championship trophy,” Johnson yelled in excitement during a post-game interview.

“Was that the cherry on top of the sundae?” Howard asked in an interview months later.

“Yeah,” Johnson replied. “That was the cherry on top. Like they doubted us, but we really did it.”

Against all odds, Johnson kept finding a way, and as LSU lifted the national championship trophy, people celebrated throughout Savannah.

“I felt like we started her, and she just blossomed,” Michael Hamilton, Johnson’s first basketball coach at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, said.

She did not only blossom as an athlete or a rapper but also as a person.

“I’m on the right path,” Johnson said during a previous interview. “I know I’m not perfect, and I’m still growing, but I’m trying to be that example.”

She is an example of paying it forward. In July, Johnson made a $10,000 donation to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, she spoke to inmates at the Chatham County Jail before their release, and she hosted a back-to-school bash, where she gave out thousands of dollars in school supplies, clothes, shoes, and prizes.

“Being for her to come back to the city and throw an event like this means a lot to the city and showing how to give back,” Zyere Edwards, a Savannah resident at the back-to-school bash, said.

Her big heart does not go unnoticed. This summer, she became the youngest recipient of the Legacy Award at the 50th Annual Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Conference. Savannah residents also came out for her welcome home parade, but probably the biggest of them all, the state named an intersection after her.

Maybe this information helps people understand the person under the jersey or the rapper behind the mic. Either way, these are the reasons many people consider Johnson a hometown hero and why the 912 will always cheer for the big four.