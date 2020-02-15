‘Evening of Love’ held to remember those lost by gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The mother of a murder victim is remembering the tragic death of her son. He was gunned down in 2015. The death of Ricardo Morris remains unsolved.

His mother is teaming up with the family of Shawntray Grant who was also killed by gun violence to raise awareness through an evening of love. They say it starts with educating the youth.

“It brings back memories but we try to keep the legacy going because the legacy was all about the youth and happiness,” Shawntray Grant’s brother, Deontray Grant said.

Ricardo Morris and Shawntray Grant’s legacies live on through their family members. They’re picking up where they left off by mentoring the youth of Savannah through an evening of love.

“We want to show the kids that there’s love all around here,” Grant said.

“You could find if not both of them one of them here doing something. Just playing music for the kids, talking with them how to be great and letting them know education is the key,” Ricardo Morris’ mother, Brenda Johnson Curtis said.

Before being taken away they were mentors for many youths in Savannah. This celebration is being used as a moment to remember those lost and learn from them.

“It’s such a painful feeling to know two young men who loved this community the same thing they stood up against is what took them away,” Johnson Curtis said.

Gun violence continues to be an issue for the city but now some are urging all to make a change.

“You have somewhere other to go then to the streets,” Grant said.

“It’s painful, it hurts especially being the mother of a murdered son we need to stop. We need to show young people that there is a different way and they just need to lay the guns down,” Johnson Curtis said.

Deontray Grant is trying his best, like his brother Shawntray would, to make sure the young ones don’t go down the wrong path.

“But the object of the legacy is love. It’s all about love,” Grant said.

Brenda said she’s going to keep fighting to end violence and while doing that love on everyone. Years later they’re still looking for whoever did this, but she says she’ll pray on it until justice is served.