SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Evans County man has been arrested following a drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by the GBI, 52-year-old Richard Lee Williams has been charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A tweet by the GBI about the charges can be seen here.