Evacuating due to Dorian? Airbnb has free places to stay

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Airbnb is helping those evacuating ahead of Dorian’s impacts by offering free places to stay.

Some hosts via the online marketplace are opening up their homes to evacuees, rescue workers and others displaced by the storm through Airbnb’s Open Homes Program.

Available listings can be found throughout inland Georgia and in other states in the Southeast by clicking here.

Airbnb hosts throughout the southeastern United States have listed their spaces on the site for free for Dorian evacuees, disaster workers and other displaced people.

Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been running since 2012, and has been used in the past to help thousands of people find safe temporary homes after dealing with natural disasters, wars, conflicts and other events, according to the company’s website.

During a disaster or potential disaster, Airbnb activates its response tool, which contacts hosts in the impacted and surrounding areas to see if they have extra space for people who are displaced.

Those hosts then reply with their availability and list their spaces for free — which means no Airbnb booking fees.

More than 1,000 Airbnb hosts have opened up their homes between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16 for those impacted by the hurricane.

