Eta now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, further strengthening expected before landfall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta continues to rapidly intensify after strengthening into a hurricane last night. Now a dangerous Category 4 storm, Eta is less than 100 miles away from the Nicaragua coast.

The storm is expected to get stronger as a monster Category 4 with 150 mph winds before slamming the Nicaragua coast Tuesday with heavy rain, destructive wind, and significant storm surge. Category 5 strength begins at 157 mph.

While the storm will weaken to a tropical depression over land, it will be a slow mover, bringing flooding rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras through Friday. Some areas in Central America could pick up over 35 inches of rain leading to catastrophic flooding and mudslides.

“Beyond five days, Eta’s future becomes a bit more uncertain,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. By Saturday, the storm is expected to head back into the Caribbean Sea as a tropical depression where it could restrengthen.

“While not an immediate threat to the United States, it is too early to rule this out as yet another possible landfall.”

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.