Equifax data breach: What benefits you may be eligible to receive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions in Georgia and South Carolina are eligible to receive benefits from the recently settled Equifax data breach lawsuit.

The personal data of roughly 5.3 million in Georgia and 2.3 million in South Carolina was stolen during the 2017 data breach. Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is working to notify the over 147 million across the country if their data was stolen.

Visit this website to see if your data was stolen. Those directly impacted by the breach are eligible for various services once a claim is filed.

Equifax will be paying an estimated $700 million after a settlement was reached between the FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and 50 U.S. states and territories. Georgia will be receiving a little over $7 million and South Carolina will receive about $2.2 million.

It is highly encouraged you visit the settlement website to see if you were impacted.

For more info, visit the FTC to learn more about the settlement and the eligible benefits for those impacted.