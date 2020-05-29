Equestrian therapy center seeks help

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County nonprofit is reeling from the pandemic’s impact. The founder of the therapy center said the significant loss of revenue could force them to close their facilities—seeking help from community members to keep their programs going.

“It’s hard enough on a typical child, but if you imagine a child that has a special challenge and you know they don’t understand, ‘why can’t I go.’ It’s so important to them cause this place is strictly for them,” Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center founder Bonnie Rachael said.

Rachael retired from the Savannah Police Department back in 2006 and said she opened her therapy center in an effort to give back to her community.

One the center’s main focuses is their program for riders with disabilities.

Lauren Todd, a social butterfly and avid horseback rider is one of more than 160 kids who relies on the therapy program at FETC. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Todd takes weekly riding sessions to build physical strength and improve her cognitive functions. The center works on creating special relationships between riders and their extensively trained horses to provide mental, physical, and emotion support.

The center is asking for community support. Rachael said any donation would be: “a blessing to the kids.”

Click HERE to donate. For more information about their programs click here.