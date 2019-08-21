EPA holds public meeting to address trash pile concerns in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C –

A smoldering pile of trash is still raising concerns in the Lowcountry.

Dozens of residents had the chance to get their questions answered about the possible environmental contamination.

The pile at the Able Contracting site is minutes from Okatie Elementary School where a meeting was held Tuesday night.

“I’m a resident on Shinger Avenue so I’ve watched this unfold from the very beginning until now and I’m just ready for it to be over,” said Carina Curiel.

Curiel tells News 3 she and her family were evacuated from the neighborhood earlier this month.

August 1st we were evacuated and it just got unbearable. We couldn’t stay out there any longer. When the smoke is so bad it’s just seeping through the house and the other residential structures it’s time to go,” said Curiel.

Many took to the microphone to ask questions directly to officials with the Environmental Protection Agency. Officials with the EPA tell News 3 they have what they call and “Aggressive Aero Monitoring System” on site that is monitoring the area in real time.

“It’s gotten a lot better than it used to be and we will continue to do everything we can to improve,” said Matthew Huyser with the EPA.

The EPA also tells News 3 the Hydrogen Cyanide concerns from earlier this month have been contained but officials are still on site monitoring the progress.