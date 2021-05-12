EPA clears Georgia, South Carolina for winter gas use due to pipeline shutdown

Tanker trucks are parked near the entrance of Colonial Pipeline Company Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Several gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Environmental Protection Agency has granted a waiver for states impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown to use gas currently out of circulation.

The waiver applies to a dozen states, including Georgia and South Carolina, through the end of the month.

This clears the way for gas stations to sell winter-grade gasoline, which typically isn’t used in the warmer months due to potential environmental impacts.

State officials are hopeful this will help with supply and lower costs at the pump. In the meantime, they’re urging consumers to remain calm.

“My main message to Georgians today is that the most effective way to address the fuel shortage is for everyone to remain calm,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference Wednesday.

“Please do not go out and fill up every 5 gallon can you have,” he added.

Price gouging statutes are in effect in both states. Consumers can report suspected price gouging using the following:

For Georgia, call 1-800-869-1123 or complete the online complaint form on the Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Division’s website, consumer.ga.gov.

For South Carolina, call 803-737-3953, fill out a form on scag.gov or email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov.

Colonial said it’s likely to restore service on the majority of its pipeline by Friday.