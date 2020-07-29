‘Watchmen’ dominates Emmy nominations

(NBC News) – A superhero saga that tackles real world racism led the way at the Emmy award nominations.

HBO’s “Watchmen” earned 26 nominations overall including Best Limited Series and acting bids for Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

Disney+ also scored with its Star Wars spinoff “The Mandalorian” taking one of the eight nominations for Best Drama.

Its rivals include “Better Call Saul,” regal chronicle “The Crown” and past winner “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Best Comedy was among the 20 nominations for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” including a Best Actress nod for Rachel Brosnahan.

NBC’s “The Good Place” is also part of the Best Comedy field, with Ted Danson up for Best Actor.

Overall, Netflix set a record with 160 nominations, breaking the record HBO set last year with 137.

