WATCH: Trailer for ‘Council of Dads’ shot, set in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Take a look at the official trailer for a new show shot and set in Savannah.

The show is based on “The Council of Dads,” written by Savannah native Bruce Feiler. It premieres in March.

Also titled “Council of Dads,” the show is a family drama about a father with potentially terminal cancer. He calls on his close friends to serve as father figures for his children should he pass.

Not only was it shot in Savannah, but the Hostess City also serves as the show’s backdrop. Actors say they often use the names of restaurants and other locations in the city as is.

“Council of Dads,” starring Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Michael O’Neill and J. August Richards, premieres Tuesday, March 10 at 10/9c. You can watch it on WSAV.