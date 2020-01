(WSAV) – Looking for a new show to watch? Catch the pilot episode of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

The American musical dramedy premiered Tuesday on NBC. Zoey, an introverted computer programmer living in San Francisco, begins to hear the innermost desires of the people around her through song.

Jane Levy stars as Zoey, alongside Skyler Astin, Lauren Graham, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns Sunday, Feb. 16 on NBC.